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Gary Cordery and Junior Tupa'i Announce Run for Hawaii Governor and Lt. Governor
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On January 29, 2022 Gary Cordery surprised an audience with the announcement that he will be running for governor of Hawaii in 2022. And Junior Tupa'i will be running for lieutenant governor.
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#GaryCordery #JuniorTupai #Governor
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#GaryCordery #JuniorTupai #Governor
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