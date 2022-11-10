James Redfield (famous author, Celestine Prophecy) interview with Ted Mahr, Out of this World Radio

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Hello Friends! James Redfield discusses his newest book, and I will also be discussing my newest book, "Journey to the Other Side: Talking with Angels and Other Benevolent Beings". James is the famous author of the Celestine Prophecy, a best selling spiritual book. I hope you enjoy this wonderful interview! www.outofthisworld1150.com