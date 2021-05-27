ONE by ONE, released in 2013. 9/11 and 7/7 being inside jobs, depop plan of virus, vaccine

ONE by ONE, released in 2013. 9/11 and 7/7 being inside jobs, depopulation plan of virus, vaccine



Rik Mayall, British comedy actor, who reinvented himself with many brilliant characters over more than thirty years, yet sadly died suddenly and 'alone', at only 56 years, in 2014, without known health problems and with an 'inconclusive' post mortem, despite having been seen fit and well by a family member earlier in the day.

Far fewer will know that Rik played a more serious role in a low budget movie 'One by One', released in 2013. In this film, his character references 9/11 and 7/7 being inside jobs and predicts that the Elite's depopulation plan will probably be delivered by a virus and vaccines.

Looks like he was one of ours. RIP Rik Mayall. The fight goes on.

write up by Will Tolman