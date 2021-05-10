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Elsa tells us how they were going to put her in jail for no vaccine, and other short clips
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Elsa tells us how they were going to put her in jail for no vaccine, and other short clips
they keep elsa locked up in her hotel room, and tell her she will be arrested, $5,000 fine and a year in jail, because she did not have her vaccine shot
they keep elsa locked up in her hotel room, and tell her she will be arrested, $5,000 fine and a year in jail, because she did not have her vaccine shot
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