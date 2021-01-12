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SOMETHING BIBLICAL IS HAPPENING 2020 2021 ((Mirror from OMEGA WATCHMAN ))
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190 views • January 12, 2021
((Mirror from OMEGA WATCHMAN ))
Confirmation of what is on the US currency.....
OMEGA WATCHMAN Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEky-bjWzWbu8Wr_8Kiupjw
Ezekiel 7:3 Now is the end come upon thee, and I will send mine anger upon thee, and will judge thee according to thy ways, and will recompense upon thee all thine abominations.
Ezekiel 7:4 And mine eye shall not spare thee, neither will I have pity: but I will recompense thy ways upon thee, and thine abominations shall be in the midst of thee: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.
Ezekiel 7:5 Thus saith the Lord GOD; An evil, an only evil, behold, is come.
Ezekiel 7:6 An end is come, the end is come: it watcheth for thee; behold, it is come.
Ezekiel 11:8 Ye have feared the sword; and I will bring a sword upon you, saith the Lord GOD.
The end has come.
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This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
Confirmation of what is on the US currency.....
OMEGA WATCHMAN Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEky-bjWzWbu8Wr_8Kiupjw
Ezekiel 7:3 Now is the end come upon thee, and I will send mine anger upon thee, and will judge thee according to thy ways, and will recompense upon thee all thine abominations.
Ezekiel 7:4 And mine eye shall not spare thee, neither will I have pity: but I will recompense thy ways upon thee, and thine abominations shall be in the midst of thee: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.
Ezekiel 7:5 Thus saith the Lord GOD; An evil, an only evil, behold, is come.
Ezekiel 7:6 An end is come, the end is come: it watcheth for thee; behold, it is come.
Ezekiel 11:8 Ye have feared the sword; and I will bring a sword upon you, saith the Lord GOD.
The end has come.
DISCLAIMER:
I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.
This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
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