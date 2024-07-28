The result of the coordinated work of reconnaissance and aviation: two temporary deployment points of the 102nd brigade of the Ukrainian Troops and Defense Forces in the village were destroyed.

After the discovery of the temporary deployment point of the 102nd separate brigade of the territorial defense of Ukraine, aviators of the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army quickly worked on the target, literally collapsing the building with a strike from the attack.

At the second stage of the operation, intelligence officers monitored the movement of evacuation groups up to the second temporary deployment point, which was also destroyed, this time by the FAB.