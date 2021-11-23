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Don’t try to escape our flat plane. WARNING DO NOT APPROACH THE ANTARCTIC ICEWALL
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88 views • November 23, 2021
Don’t try to escape our flat plane.
WARNING DO NOT APPROACH THE ANTARCTIC ICEWALL.
When you try to escape our flat plane you will be turned around at gun point.
Fighter pilots and marine vessels are monitoring these waters 24/7 and the rules of engagement state that they can prevent you from traveling any further by any means necessary.
Meaning they can and will shoot you out of the sky if you don’t comply.
WARNING DO NOT APPROACH THE ANTARCTIC ICEWALL.
When you try to escape our flat plane you will be turned around at gun point.
Fighter pilots and marine vessels are monitoring these waters 24/7 and the rules of engagement state that they can prevent you from traveling any further by any means necessary.
Meaning they can and will shoot you out of the sky if you don’t comply.
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