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Drink Along 37 VooDoo Ranger Juicy Hazy IPA 4.0/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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0 view • June 23, 2022

I'm not a huge IPA fan and abstain from the masochists' dare beer rituals, but if you craft it right I just might find a brew I like. This is one of the better ones from New Belgium's Voodoo Ranger series. Juicy and Hazy seems to be a better fit for me than the standard pine flavored IPAs.Running 7.5 for the ABV, 42 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye was a juicy golden orange 17.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w the mutts and I.

Please like, share and pass it around.

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