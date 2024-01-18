1/17/24 NAC Win!! WEF Disease X, Porton Down P4 Lab, GMO Soil Microbes Global Threat!

1/17/24: Today, the WEF staged its Disease X panel, forecasting the Globalist plan for mass human health surveillance and R&D Moonshot. Porton Down, UK's highest security bioweapons facility launches new Disease X P4 Lab project and the Biden Regime announces the US/UK Biological Threat Alliance under the UN One Health Program. Meanwhile, Bayer/Gates funds massive research and deployment of genetically modified microorganisms into the Earth's soil to replace natural and nitrogen fertilizers....and HUGE Win! SEC has "paused" certifying NAC's as a tradable commodity on the NYSE due to public and political outcry!!!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





123 Arrested for human trafficking in FL: Operation Renewed Hope:

https://westorlandonews.com/operation-renewed-hope-123-arrested-in-central-florida-human-trafficking-operation/





VICTORY!! We, the People's Action has stalled the NAC's being listed on the NYSE by the SEC! WE STILL NEED YOUR COMMENTS!

https://americanstewards.us/first-nac-victory/

https://sovereigntycoalition.org/





US/UK Launch Alliance on Biological Security under UN's OneHealth Initiative:

https://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/library/news/usa/2024/usa-240116-whitehouse01.htm





Get versed on UN's OneHealth Initiative- Agenda to put human rights equal to plants, animals, etc, hence the NAC's:

https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/one-health-joint-plan-action-address-health-threats-humans-animals

CLADE X- WEF/Gates/WHO war game 2018= Disease X roll out:

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=65a6c8d1a2bca6fd62268661





WEF's Disease X Platform Discussion today:

https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2024/sessions/preparing-for-a-disease-x/





Rebel News, who is providing real time scrums with WEF attendees, like Christopher Elias, Director of BM Gates Foundation:

https://twitter.com/rebelnewsonline





Porton Down's new Disease X P4 Lab:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/porton-down-vaccine-facility-scientists-pandemic-disease-x/





Bloomberg specifies that Disease X will be microbial:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-15/what-is-disease-x-how-scientists-are-preparing-for-the-next-pandemic





GMO Soil Microrganism threat: Bayer, Gates, Gingko Bioworks- all links to docs found in the link:

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/01/16/bayers-modified-soil-microbes-could-trigger-a-genetically-engineered-doomsday/

Please support The Burning Platform!





King Charles to be hospitalized for Prostate surgery:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/17/king-charles-to-be-treated-in-hospital-for-enlarged-prostate





Princess Katherine hospitalized for abdominal surgery:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/17/princess-of-wales-in-london-hospital-abdominal-surgery





Surprise Abdication of Queen of Denmark:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/31/queen-margrethe-ii-of-denmark-announces-surprise-abdication-live-on-tv





Dr. Arne Burkhardt of Germany says spike proteins are replacing sperm in testis: urges fertile women not to procreate w/jabbed men:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1YrE2V9oFsvw/





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]













Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!