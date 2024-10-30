Alexanra 360 W/ Special Guest FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain

Join us on the Patriots Prayer Podcast as we embark on a riveting and eye-opening journey into the life and experiences of Nate Cain, a Congressional candidate for West Virginia. In this episode, we sit down with a man who embodies the values of integrity, courage, and an unyielding commitment to uncovering the truth.

Nate Cain is not your ordinary congressional candidate. He's a former FBI whistleblower who fearlessly exposed high-profile cases, including the controversial Uranium One deal involving Hillary Clinton. Throughout his career, Nate faced immense challenges and risked everything to ensure the American people had access to the truth. His story is a testament to an unwavering dedication to justice and transparency in an environment that seemed plagued by corruption.

Now, Nate has taken his commitment to the next level by running for Congress in West Virginia. He's a candidate who holds true to his principles and refuses to be swayed by special interests and lobbyists. On the Patriots Prayer Podcast, he opens up about his journey, his mission, and the inner workings of the government, shedding light on the complexities of a system that is supposed to serve the American people but often seems to serve other interests.

