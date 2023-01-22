Dr Angel Fernandez & trips to Mt. Shasta/Machu Picchu Peru

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about my upcoming spiritual trips to Mt. Shasta, Sedona, and Machu Picchu and portals in Peru leading into Agartha and the Hollow Earth! I hope you all can come along to these really magical and fantastic places! I also interview one of the world's most spiritual people, Dr. Angel Fernandez of the 1A1 Foundation in the Dominican Republic, and then give messages from the Galactic Alliance and the Pleadians on the background of the scamdemic. To understand what is really going on, it is useful to go back at least 500,000 years, and what they say is really fascinating! I hope you can all listen to this incredible program!
