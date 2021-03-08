Refuse To Be Divided

Anti Whiteness, a blatant form of racism is becoming industrialized, sanitized and incorporated. If you hadn’t noticed, you can now buy a product based on the race of that company's owners. However, the Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) for muscle cuts of beef and pork, and ground beef and pork were discarded because the World Trade Organization deemed it racist in 2016 to allow consumers to know where the animals they eat originated from. Regardless of potential animal disease outbreaks unbeknownst to the consumer.But driving a racist wedge after over 100,000 small businesses went under in the wake of a the COVID deception is paramount to the globalist zealot's agenda running our health, our unity, and our Country into a ditch.And while millions mobilize to unleash their rage yet again against those small businesses as the Derek Chauvin/ George Floyd trial begins. Are the supposed modern messengers of MLK’s genius doing their best to bring his message to Americans of all backgrounds in these troubling times?Of course they aren’t following MLK’s timeless wisdom. When there is temporary easy money and political power flowing from their inhumane deception.