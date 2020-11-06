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The Sting Operation Has Begun, Trump Knew, Be Ready, EAS On Deck
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1357 views • November 06, 2020
The [DS]/MSM fell right into the trap, they had this planned and they needed RGB to carry it out. They never expected her to pass, now they needed to go full steam ahead and push their plan as hard as possible. The problem, the patriots set them up, they are now catching them in the act, this is a sting operation. Trump has been blocked many times on social media and now there are calls to ban him, EAS is now on deck.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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