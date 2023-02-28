https://gettr.com/post/p29xiyf7fcc

💥After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi established the National Security Committee. The main managers are his Secretary Zhu, Ding Xuexiang, Xi Yuanping, his brother， Peng Liyuan, his wife and Xu Qiliang. It will become an organ that leads and coordinates the ministries, leaded by Wang Xiaohong, Zhu Xuefeng and Ding Xuexiang. Strictly speaking, it is called the Xi Office, the Xi Killing Office, or “Xi you to die” Office. It is the former Dongchang(espionge agency under the leadership of the eunuch in Ming Dynasty.)