Who Are Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre Really? | Unmasking Canada’s Prime Minister Candidates

Mirrored Content

Are Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre trustworthy? What do their statements actually mean and tell us about their personalities and agendas? What are the consequences of their statements in terms of truth value and how people view politics and politicians? This in-depth language analysis gives answers to these questions, looking at two heated exchanges between Trudeau and Poilievre during question period.



As an analysis, this video is made according to the terms of ‘fair use’.



As a linguist, I’m trained in Statement Analysis and Conversation Analysis. I’m trained in noticing patterns and developments in interview, interrogations and daily interactions. This video has an educational purpose. You can use many of the principles and concepts to decode your own daily conversations.

