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"Outtayerdaminde" by Five Times August (2021) Lyric & Music Video
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81 views • December 06, 2021
"Outtayerdaminde" available now on all digital music platforms. Support Five Times August with artist tips & donations via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust - Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/outtayerdaminde
Lyrics:
OUTTAYERDAMINDE
Oh my, heavy times
Everybody's angry, living lies
And you broke joke woke folk
Think you're gonna save the day
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kids
Nobody cares about what you say
So you scream "oh please, look at me!"
Living through an iPhone TikTok dream
Rate me, date me, grade me, pay me
Begging for attention, boo hoo
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what you do
Want to play the victim?
Want to be the hero?
Lookin' like a miserable confused weirdo
Think you've got it figured out for everybody else
When you don't even know yourself
All your selfies ain't no revolution
They're slowing down our evolution
I s'pose I need to apologize
And if I don't you'll hope and wish I die
Oh cool, another rule
Made up by a teenage rebel who loves
Big tech, big pharm, big gov, big laws
Gonna talk about it on their new blog
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares 'bout what you want
So you cry "not true, I'll fact check you"
Getting your opinion approved
By some desperate, faceless, nameless, brainless,
Intern writer for the fake news
Hey, you're outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what they say
Think you got a voice?
Think you got a choice?
Think you're something special
In the corporate white noise?
Tweet this, post that, gram this, Tok that
Swipe left, tap here, tube this, not that
You think that they're on your side?
They only share what they decide.
You're just part of the corruption
That's peddling crap for mass consumption
Oh geez, you labeled me
Your tolerance is so extreme
Which one do I get to be?
A fascist, bigot, or nazi?
You're outtayerdaminde kid
'Cause I don't care 'bout what you think
Oh my, heavy times
Everybody's angry, living lies
And you broke joke woke folk
Think you're gonna save the day?
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kids
Nobody cares about what you say
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what you say
You've gone outtayerdaminde
Nobody cares about what you say
#woke #tiktok #cringe
Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/outtayerdaminde
Lyrics:
OUTTAYERDAMINDE
Oh my, heavy times
Everybody's angry, living lies
And you broke joke woke folk
Think you're gonna save the day
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kids
Nobody cares about what you say
So you scream "oh please, look at me!"
Living through an iPhone TikTok dream
Rate me, date me, grade me, pay me
Begging for attention, boo hoo
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what you do
Want to play the victim?
Want to be the hero?
Lookin' like a miserable confused weirdo
Think you've got it figured out for everybody else
When you don't even know yourself
All your selfies ain't no revolution
They're slowing down our evolution
I s'pose I need to apologize
And if I don't you'll hope and wish I die
Oh cool, another rule
Made up by a teenage rebel who loves
Big tech, big pharm, big gov, big laws
Gonna talk about it on their new blog
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares 'bout what you want
So you cry "not true, I'll fact check you"
Getting your opinion approved
By some desperate, faceless, nameless, brainless,
Intern writer for the fake news
Hey, you're outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what they say
Think you got a voice?
Think you got a choice?
Think you're something special
In the corporate white noise?
Tweet this, post that, gram this, Tok that
Swipe left, tap here, tube this, not that
You think that they're on your side?
They only share what they decide.
You're just part of the corruption
That's peddling crap for mass consumption
Oh geez, you labeled me
Your tolerance is so extreme
Which one do I get to be?
A fascist, bigot, or nazi?
You're outtayerdaminde kid
'Cause I don't care 'bout what you think
Oh my, heavy times
Everybody's angry, living lies
And you broke joke woke folk
Think you're gonna save the day?
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kids
Nobody cares about what you say
You've gone outtayerdaminde, kid
Nobody cares about what you say
You've gone outtayerdaminde
Nobody cares about what you say
#woke #tiktok #cringe
Keywords
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