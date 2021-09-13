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9.13.21 Scott McKay on "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio Studio B: Tactical Civics
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210 views • September 15, 2021
A lesson in TACTICAL CIVICS to end the Washington DC crime spree
A Republic To Save: Essays in Tactical Civics by David Zuniga

PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER "ADVANCE THE FORKIN LINE TOUR" BEGINS IN DALLAS TX ON SEPT 24TH @ THE GRASSY KNOLL

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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

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