UK : "As we speak, there are people in prison for quite literally reposting memes."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You know things are bad in the UK when Grammy-winning musician Winston Marshall unironically asks Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whether the Trump administration would consider granting asylum to Brits prosecuted for reposting memes.
"As we speak, there are people in prison for quite literally reposting memes."
"We have extensive prison sentences for tweets, social media posts, and general free speech issues."
"Would the Trump administration consider political asylum for British citizens in such a situation?"
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/