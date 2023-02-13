Real France was in America & current France in Europe is fake made by fallen angels’ Mobius company

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). The actual genuine real nation of France was in North America. It extended from Quebec to Louisiana. Louisiana was where King Louis reigned from. The French language was first spoken in North America and not in Europe. The modern day current nation of France located in Europe is a fake France and an imposter that was created by the Noah’s days Atlantis 5,000 year old fallen angels’ Mobius company and Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatars globalist elites. After the “reset,” they removed the nation of France from America, and set up a fake nation of France in Europe. Expose their Satan Lucifer’s and hell’s army’s fake nation of France fraud charlatan scam fakery and deceptions and lies now! Inform all your church donators and God’s spiritual army the truth, and expose the devil and hell’s army and genocidal psychopathic fake human globalist elites who are trying to exterminate the human specie. There are only 10% real humans now after their COVID biochemical weapon gene-altering vaccine, because 20.8% of the earth’s population was replaced by nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatars and fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars and androids and clones and “hubrid” hybrids and shapeshifters and animals upgraded to human gene bodies and 70% of the population has taken the COVID vaccine. Dear brethren, expose the evils and deceptions and lies and fakery of the devil and hell’s army as the light of the world, and prevent the rotting of the world by these fake guardians of the earth fake Christians and fake shepherd pastors who cover-up Satan Lucifer, because you are the salt of the world that prevent it from rotting. Warn the humans (whatever few that are left on the earth) and your church donators and bosses and customers and clients and coworkers and neighbors that these advanced nations like France & Germany & America & Japan & Britain are the most primitive backward-technology nations and cities in the world, and that North Korea’s underground cities and underground industrial complexes are the most technologically advanced civilization that exists on earth. They were created in the 1960s to prepare for the upcoming destruction of earth by the Illuminati NWO fallen angel & nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites world rulers. All the American presidents and Russian presidents and Ukrainian presidents and popes and Hollywood celebrities and royal families and idol singers and church pastors and court judges and police chiefs and military leaders and corporate executives and fashion designers and artists gather at the North Korean dictator’s mansion in North Korea to rape & sodomize & torture & orgy & satanic sacrifice & eat thousands of children. 100% of the North Korean population is no longer human, but they are Dracos and reptilian hybrid Satanists. All the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency and U.S. military’s global narcotics industry’s synthetic narcotics are manufactured in their North Korean underground cities’ industrial complex for sale to the world. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon and warn all your church donators, or else, be Satan Lucifer’s cover-up agent and servant, who hides all their secrets and evils that are killing millions of drug addicts and destroying families and destroying lives, and be coconspirators with the devil like the rest of the millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes who are “rebelling against women’s head coverings to stick their middle fingers up at God” and “cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants” and “stealing unbiblical 10% salary illegal tithe income taxes.”





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine