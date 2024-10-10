⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (10 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ Units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have defeated AFU 92nd Air Assault Brigade and 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Malye Prokhody and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions. The AFU 4th Tank Brigade, 66th, 116th mechanised brigades, and 104th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit near Shchurovo, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Izyumskoye and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks of AFU 14th and 63rd mechanised brigades' assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 430 troops, five motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units have taken more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on AFU 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Seversk, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora, and Maksimilyanovka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks of AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade and 112th Territorial Defence Brigades' assault groups have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 765 troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.

▫️Units of Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences. The AFU 24th, 59th mechanised brigades, 152nd Infantry Brigade, 101st, 111th, and 120th territorial defence brigades have been hit near Vozdvizhenka, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Valentinovka, Sukhaya Balka, Kalinovo, and Selidovo (DPR).

Nine counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 42nd, 100th, 110th, 157th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, and 37th Marine Brigade have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 490 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces' units have captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 102nd and 108th territorial defence brigades near Malinovka, Kopani (Zaporozhye region), and Dobrovolye (DPR).

Two counter-attacks of AFU assault groups have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 troops, eight motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted losses on AFU 39th Coastal Defence Brigade and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Sadovoye and Tokarevka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one U.S.-made AN/MSQ-104 engagement control station, one U.S.-made AN/MPQ-65 multi-role radar station, two U.S.-made Patriot SAM launchers, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 131 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 205 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, with 96 of them outside the special military operation zone.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,335 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,560 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,908 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,098 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.