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Pro-Abortion Radicals are 'Domestic Terrorists' Who Will be Prosecuted
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3125 views • May 12, 2022
Violent attacks against pro-life organizations, the disruption of Masses, lewd displays in front of churches, and protests taking place at the homes of Supreme Court justices are likely just a preview of coordinated attacks anticipating the overturn of Roe v. Wade. But the groups claiming responsibility have been warned by the Thomas More Society that any acts of violence or trespassing will subject to legal action. Jim Hale spoke to attorney Paul Jonna about what has already happened and how pro-lifers should be responding.
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