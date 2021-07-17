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Hanging out playing music on Saturday at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia on this bright sunny day. Kawabunga !.
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10 views • July 17, 2021
We do a lot of hanging out at our Nature Lodge . Today is July One Seven . My seven key is broken on my keyboard . So I spelled it out , etc. Did you know that Cannabis JImmy is a retired surfer businessman from So. Calif ( Newport Beach ) ? He is here in Medellin holding the Forkin Line for the Patriots !
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