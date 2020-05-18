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Who Inspires You to be at Your Best?
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2 views • May 18, 2020
I was really inspired recently by an elderly gentleman I saw at the gym. Even though he walked with a walker and needed occasional help using the machines, he was making the effort to get to the gym and look after his health.
How many excuses do we all use on a regular basis for not exercising?
Let me share this story with you today and some thoughts on another person in my life who has fought the odds to come back from serious illness. I hope I can inspire you, as well! Watch this video now...
How many excuses do we all use on a regular basis for not exercising?
Let me share this story with you today and some thoughts on another person in my life who has fought the odds to come back from serious illness. I hope I can inspire you, as well! Watch this video now...
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