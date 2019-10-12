© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House threatens Turkey with 'very powerful' sanctions
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • October 12, 2019
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that President Trump has cleared the path for severe sanctions aimed at damaging Turkey's economy if the country did not stop its assault on Syrian Kurds. John Roberts reports from the White House.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.