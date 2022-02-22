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Kerry Cassidy Interviewed by Deborah Pietsch Border Update & Spiritual Insights
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41 views • February 22, 2022
Deb sits down with Kerry Cassidy again for the first time since their first interview in 2012! Kerry had BREAKING NEWS to share about the heating up border issue and then the flow of conversation took off from there.
Kerry and Deb get into everything from the geo political atmosphere to spiritual aspects of what’s being revealed and everything in between!
Enjoy this lively in depth conversation about many current subjects as they each share their perspectives, truths and beliefs.
Kerry and Deb get into everything from the geo political atmosphere to spiritual aspects of what’s being revealed and everything in between!
Enjoy this lively in depth conversation about many current subjects as they each share their perspectives, truths and beliefs.
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