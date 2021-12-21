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Did Jesus Appear To People In The Old Testament?
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10 views • December 21, 2021
As we enter the Christmas season 2021, Christianity believes that Jesus Christ was born roughly 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. Was this his first time seen in the flesh on earth? This video will look at other occasions in the Old Testament where Jesus may have appeared to prophets and others before arriving to Mary and Joseph. Jesus was present in eternity past before he created the world. If that's the case, it's quite possible that he showed himself to others since mankind first arrived.
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