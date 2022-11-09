November 9th Midterms Update

A follow-up discussion of potential scenarios.
Six possibilities were presented; and it turns out to be no. 5:
* Corruption is so bad that the result shows Dems winning both houses of congress.
* President Trump will be arrested.
* This probably looks like a near-death experience i.e. losing America’s constitution.
* The military steps in, presents DJT as Commander-In-Chief and forces mainstream media to cover it.
* DJT announces NESARA-GESARA as well as an interim (120-day) government.
Be prepared, patriots.
WWG1WGA
Simon Parkes | 9 November 2022
https://rumble.com/v1svbng-november-9th-us-midtermsupdate....html
