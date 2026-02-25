This Isn't a Presidency. It's a Throne.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The executive, James Madison warned, is the branch of power most interested in and prone to war. Empowering it to both declare and wage war, not only guarantees endless war, it’s a ROYAL power the founders fought to free themselves from. That’s why a free people must disarm the president from this potential.
Path to Liberty: February 25, 2026