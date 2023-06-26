Not sure why the camera went sideways. Since I can not retake this I went ahead and posted it. I know it is stupid. I am building my channel and will post stupid things from time to time

PatriotsCannabisCo Subscribe Like 0 Like This Video ( 0 ) Download MP3

32 views • •

What is not stupid, is our awesome property we own here in Medellin, Colombia www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com



Keywords video stupid colombia