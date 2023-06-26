Not sure why the camera went sideways. Since I can not retake this I went ahead and posted it. I know it is stupid. I am building my channel and will post stupid things from time to time
32 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
What is not stupid, is our awesome property we own here in Medellin, Colombia
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
Keywords
videostupidcolombia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos