Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Norman Fenton - “Five Stages of Academic Censorship by the Biopharmaceutical Complex”
3 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 8, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:
Dr. Norman Fenton

Topic: “Five Stages of Academic Censorship by the Biopharmaceutical Complex”

https://www.normanfenton.com/

Auto-Bio:


​“I am Professor Emeritus of Risk at Queen Mary University of London (retired as Full Professor Dec 2022) and a Director of Agena, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence and Bayesian probabilistic reasoning. I’m a mathematician by training with current focus on quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks). I have published 7 books and over 400 peer reviewed articles. My works covers multiple domains including especially law and forensics (I've been an expert witness in major criminal and civil cases), and health. Since 2020 I have been active in analysing data related to Covid risk.”



Interview Panel


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra
@ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU


Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com


Quantum Nurse Clikview  https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticeacademiacensorhip

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket