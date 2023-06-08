Dr Norman Fenton - “Five Stages of Academic Censorship by the Biopharmaceutical Complex”

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 8, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:

Dr. Norman Fenton

Topic: “Five Stages of Academic Censorship by the Biopharmaceutical Complex”

https://www.normanfenton.com/

Auto-Bio:





​“I am Professor Emeritus of Risk at Queen Mary University of London (retired as Full Professor Dec 2022) and a Director of Agena, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence and Bayesian probabilistic reasoning. I’m a mathematician by training with current focus on quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks). I have published 7 books and over 400 peer reviewed articles. My works covers multiple domains including especially law and forensics (I've been an expert witness in major criminal and civil cases), and health. Since 2020 I have been active in analysing data related to Covid risk.”







