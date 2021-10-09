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The Most Wonderful Teaching Ever
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What is the most wonderful teaching of Jesus? Jesus said that anyone who believes in him will have eternal life in the kingdom of God. So that would seem like the most wonderful teaching... and, in a way, it is. But we easily miss just how wonderful that is (1) because we can't see the kingdom of God... and (2) because religions everywhere have their own claims about eternal life. But in this video, you will learn how you can experience eternal life in the kingdom of heaven right here and now, if you are willing to believe Jesus. And THAT is the ultimate, greatest, most wonderful and unique teaching of Jesus.
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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What is the most wonderful teaching of Jesus? Jesus said that anyone who believes in him will have eternal life in the kingdom of God. So that would seem like the most wonderful teaching... and, in a way, it is. But we easily miss just how wonderful that is (1) because we can't see the kingdom of God... and (2) because religions everywhere have their own claims about eternal life. But in this video, you will learn how you can experience eternal life in the kingdom of heaven right here and now, if you are willing to believe Jesus. And THAT is the ultimate, greatest, most wonderful and unique teaching of Jesus.
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Treasures In Heaven Sermon on the Mount
TheLdsLife - True Millennials for Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Chosen Series The Samaritan Woman at the Well
Let's Grow in Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Beatitudes - Sermon On The Mount
TheLdsLife - True Millennials for Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The 8 Major Hells Niraya
Bhikkhu Samahita
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Second Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th)
William B. Moscosa Jr.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Seance (A Short Horror Film)
Faith Forty
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
No saying free stock videos No copyright videos without water mark people saying No
FMV - FREE MUSIC VIDEOS
MAN CAME FACE TO FACE WITH JESUS CHRIST IN AN INTENSE SUPERNATURAL ENCOUNTER
Living For Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
LIFE AFTER LIFE Official Documentary with Dr. Raymond Moody
Jews are Not God's Chosen People - The Truth Will Make You Free - Marching To Zion
Clive O Hagan
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus over city
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie
Egypt Pyramid Copyright Free Video Ancient Pyramid Free Video Footage No Copyright Footage
No Copyright Videos - [NCV]
Jesus Teaches About Being Born Again
TheLdsLife - True Millennials for Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Free green screen LEGO mouth movement animation
10 Signs Someone Is Suicidal
Psych2Go
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Medicate
Moments
H3 Music
Keywords
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