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Effectashiousish... Fauci And Big Pharma Are Not Lying This Time! Wake Up Call 10-16-2021
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240 views • October 16, 2021
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Who's right and who's wrong about the injections? Is this not what they want us all arguing about? Keep us all divided until our end!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/ke11ybender/status/1448936949012578304?t=cR4G2UwiVfqNcS4IDURZyg&;s=19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10097721/Covid-lie-spreaders-small-cabal-anti-vaxxers-cashing-risking-countless-lives.html
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/los-angeles-county-sheriff-wont-enforce-poorly-thought-out-poorly-executed-vaccine-mandate/
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globaljustice.org.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2Fbig-pharma-vaccine.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Who's right and who's wrong about the injections? Is this not what they want us all arguing about? Keep us all divided until our end!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/ke11ybender/status/1448936949012578304?t=cR4G2UwiVfqNcS4IDURZyg&;s=19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10097721/Covid-lie-spreaders-small-cabal-anti-vaxxers-cashing-risking-countless-lives.html
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/los-angeles-county-sheriff-wont-enforce-poorly-thought-out-poorly-executed-vaccine-mandate/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globaljustice.org.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2Fbig-pharma-vaccine.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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