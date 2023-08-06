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Walk in the woods
shipshard
shipshard
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103 views • August 06, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QBVU66xujg0 

Nature. Forest. Video by Alena Gurieva for TopContent (mobile shooting). iPhone 13.Photos https://vk.com/wall-211998276_3083 


Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.

Community TopContent from CMCproduction and SmartREC.


And also on Zen https://dzen.ru/topcontent2023 

Mobile photography, mobile video filming and editing. Mobilography.

I am a video production professional. I love shooting on my phone and I will be happy to share materials from the shooting and useful information about how it was filmed.


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Collaboration, videography, creatives

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

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https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
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