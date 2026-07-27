How to Prepare Before Food Prices Soar, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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Simple preparations today may make a difference tomorrow. From composting and gardening to storing supplies responsibly, this discussion highlights practical ways families can become more resilient during times of rising food costs and uncertainty.
#Preparedness #Gardening #FoodSecurity #SelfReliance #Homesteading #Resilience
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