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The Realist Philosopher Poodcast Sun & Wed 5pm Phoenix AZ Time!
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8 views • January 03, 2021
Enjoy comedy, dark humor, & in depth analysis of the current goings on of the day? If so then don't miss my podcast "The Realist Philosopher." It's a great show with a lot of information, and is also very entertaining. 5pm Phoenix AZ time Sun & Wed.
https://dlive.tv/TheRealist
https://dlive.tv/TheRealist
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