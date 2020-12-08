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Watch The Water
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518 views • December 08, 2020
This video exposes the deep state giving China the Port of Long Beach. It also explains how we rescued it back.
Music by JT Wilde and Intro by Cai Irving.
APRIL 15, C-Span, Republican Inquiry, Duke Cunningham speaks out on COSCO, Long Beach Port Deal.
Music by JT Wilde and Intro by Cai Irving.
APRIL 15, C-Span, Republican Inquiry, Duke Cunningham speaks out on COSCO, Long Beach Port Deal.
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