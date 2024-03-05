⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (5 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 60th mechanised, 25th airborne, and 68th infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yampolovka, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Sverdlovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Moreover, the Russian troops repelled five attacks of the 41st mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 35 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Grad MLRS vehicle were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions along the front line, and inflicted fire damage on the AFU 81st airmobile, 22nd, 33rd, and 42nd mechanised, 92nd assault brigades, as well as 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Pobeda, Belogorovka, Novoye, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, two enemy's counter-attacks were repelled close to Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 300 troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, two D-20 guns, one Msta-B howitzer, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group's units have taken more advantageous lines and positions.

During the day, the Russian troops launched strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 31st, 47th, and 61st mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Netailovo, Novosyolovka, Pervaya, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks of the AFU units were repelled close to Kirovo, Berdychi, and Shumy, as well as 10 counter-attacks close to Tonenkoye, Orlovka, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 500 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including Bradley IFV and U.S.-made M113 APC, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of AFU 102nd, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).



Up to 230 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one vehicle of the Stormer SAM system (UK) were neutralised.

▫️In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware clusters of AFU 117th mechanised, 38th marines, and 121st territorial defence brigades, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Sadovoye, Mikhailovka (Kherson region), and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy lost up to 25 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed S-300 SAM launchers near Mayaki (Donetsk People's Republic) and Buk near Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic), and an UAV command post near Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as manpower and military hardware in 104 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down one Mi-29 fighter jet of Ukrainian Air Force near Lyubomirovka (Nikolayev region).



Air defence units have also intercepted four HIMARS projectiles over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed during the day near Peschanoye, Nikolskoye, Staromikhailovka, Latochkino (Donetsk People's Republic), and Romanovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 576 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,305 unmanned aerial vehicles, 479 air defence missile systems, 15,360 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,233 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,299 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,365 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.