The defeat of the drone carrier Shahid Bagheri of the Iranian IRGC Navy, published by CENTCOM.

The ship is a former container ship Perarin, converted into an drone carrier by installing a sloping flight deck with a ramp for launching UAVs.

A month before the start of the operation, Shahid Bagheri was spotted near the port of Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf.

Adding:

Reuters: Iranian Kurdish factions have consulted with Washington on how to carry out attacks in Iran.

Iranian Kurdish factions, stationed on the border with Iraq, are preparing to launch attacks in Iran.

More:

⚡️ Iran attacked the Ramat David airbase and the radar station at the Meron base in northern Israel with drones - the headquarters of the Islamic Republic's air defense forces.

Adding:

❗️The head of the US Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, stated that the American military in the operation against Iran will no longer be bound by "politically correct rules of warfare", which, according to him, restricted actions in the past.