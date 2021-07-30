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Can Concealment Express actually change my Hate of paddle holsters?
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33 views • July 30, 2021
Personally, I don't like paddle holsters but I decided to try this one out with a new carry gun. Can this holster change my mind?
I switched out from carrying a Sig P365 to a Glock 43 to see if there was something I was missing. While I changed out carry guns, I decided to change out holsters. Typically I wear belt loop holsters, but I decided to give the Paddle Holster from Concealment Express a try.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Concealment Express #holsters #G43 #holster
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:40 Benchtop review of the Concealment Express Paddle Holster
1:26 Firearm retention of the Concealment Express Paddle Holster
2:00 Concealment Express Paddle Holster in use
2:12 Concealment Express Paddle Holster Reholstering the gun
2:47 Concealment Express Paddle Holster Fit and Finish
3:38 Fit and Finish Fail
4:10 Final Thoughts
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I switched out from carrying a Sig P365 to a Glock 43 to see if there was something I was missing. While I changed out carry guns, I decided to change out holsters. Typically I wear belt loop holsters, but I decided to give the Paddle Holster from Concealment Express a try.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Concealment Express #holsters #G43 #holster
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:40 Benchtop review of the Concealment Express Paddle Holster
1:26 Firearm retention of the Concealment Express Paddle Holster
2:00 Concealment Express Paddle Holster in use
2:12 Concealment Express Paddle Holster Reholstering the gun
2:47 Concealment Express Paddle Holster Fit and Finish
3:38 Fit and Finish Fail
4:10 Final Thoughts
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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