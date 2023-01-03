X22 REPORT Ep. 2962b - Public Is Learning The Truth, Trump Was Right About Everything, Castle Cleaning In Progress

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2962b - Jan. 2, 2023

Public Is Learning The Truth, Trump Was Right About Everything, Castle Cleaning In ProgressThe [DS] is feeling pain every single day. The pain is going to get worse as time goes on. The public is learning the truth and the Fauci files are about to come out. Everything that is happening shows the fake news, other government agencies lied to the American people and Trump told the truth. The swamp is now being drained, optics are good. The drip of information is about to turn into a flood of information.

