🇺🇸 Trump on Islam: Then and Now — Things Have Changed❗

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

​When Donald J. Trump first started running for office, he was a great conservative standing up for American values and all the right things. Over the past five years or so, he has made a complete 180° turn in the other direction on numerous things that conservatives in years past would never accept or stand for. Islam is one of those things. This video explores Trump then and now and goes into detail about exactly what's changed with Trump regarding Islam.

Sourced Videos:

1. https://rumble.com/v70np5k-brannon-howse-live-ep.-1124-chris-martenson-david-pyne-anni-cyrus-tom-littl.html

2. https://rumble.com/v6qcrjq-syria-plunges-into-full-blown-civil-war.html

3. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJmwNgSyl1q/#

#Christian #Zionism #WaronTerror #Islam #SupportIsrael DEFEAT JIHAD!





FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Christian Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

3. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

4. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

5. Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

7. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp





Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️