🇺🇸 Trump on Islam: Then and Now — Things Have Changed❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
311 followers
65 views • 24 hours ago

​When Donald J. Trump first started running for office, he was a great conservative standing up for American values and all the right things. Over the past five years or so, he has made a complete 180° turn in the other direction on numerous things that conservatives in years past would never accept or stand for. Islam is one of those things. This video explores Trump then and now and goes into detail about exactly what's changed with Trump regarding Islam.

Sourced Videos:

1. https://rumble.com/v70np5k-brannon-howse-live-ep.-1124-chris-martenson-david-pyne-anni-cyrus-tom-littl.html

2. https://rumble.com/v6qcrjq-syria-plunges-into-full-blown-civil-war.html

3. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJmwNgSyl1q/#

#Christian #Zionism #WaronTerror #Islam #SupportIsrael DEFEAT JIHAD!


trumpterrorismpolitical analysismuslimsisraeldonald trumpislamus politicssteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryreligion of peacehamastrump policieswar on terrorislamic terrorismquranislamizationpolitical commentarypolicy changestrump 2025trump on islamtrump statementsislam in americatrump evolutionislam discussion
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Trump on Islam: Then and Now — Things Have Changed❗

21:36American Patriots for God and County Outro

