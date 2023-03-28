Major Emergency In Kentucky As Officials Are Trying To Corral Several Barges That Are Currently On The Loose In The Ohio River.





One Of Them Is Carrying 1,400 Tons Of Methanol.





Methanol Is A Toxic Alcohol That Is Used Industrially As A Solvent, Pesticide, And Alternative Fuel Source.





ARTICLE:

https://www.whas11.com/article/news/local/barges-methanol-loose-ohio-river-louisville/417-a423cf18-700a-454f-9954-2fc45254da86

