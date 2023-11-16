DC VIOLENT PROTESTS-WHERE'S HAMAS FLAG DAH!

THESE COMMUNIST PROTESTS ARE BEING USED TO DIVIDE AMERICA. DEMON JEW NWO SOROS FUNDS ALL THIS DEADLY CHOAS! THE BIBLE WARNS TRUE BELIEVERS TO COME OUT OF THE WORLD. WE'RE TO PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY. WE'RE IN THE DEADLY TRIBULATION ANS THE DAYS WILL ONLY GROW DARKER NOW. SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER HAS ARRIVED AND THE BIBLE CLEARLY WARNS! TRUE BELIEVERS IN YESHUA/JESUS WILL BE HATED AND MURDERED IN THE EVIL DAYS WE'RE NOW LIVING IN. THE BIBLE ALSO SAYS WE HAVE A RIGHT TO DEFEND OURSELVES WHEN THIS EVIL BASTARDS COME TO MURDER US. WE DON'T KNOW WHEN YESHUA WILL RETURN SO WE MORE PREPARE TO DEFEND OURSELVES AND OUR LOVED ONES. HELL ON EARTH HAS ARRIVED SO GET RIGHT SPIRITUALLY AND PHYSICALLY, THE CLOCK IS TICKING...