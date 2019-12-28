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Radiofrequency Radiation WIFI File Transfer
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42 views • December 28, 2019
Volume warning. WIFI on router and phone. The hammering noise is the router. The crackling noise is the phone. Phone is 6" above meter.
0:00 Ambient RF from nearby cell tower, router Wifi on, phone Wifi on.
0:08 File transfer from phone at 2.7 MB/s.
0:16 File transfer end.
0:22 Router Wifi off.
0:24 Phone searching for Wifi.
0:25 Phone searching for Wifi.
0:27 Phone searching for Wifi.
0:00 Ambient RF from nearby cell tower, router Wifi on, phone Wifi on.
0:08 File transfer from phone at 2.7 MB/s.
0:16 File transfer end.
0:22 Router Wifi off.
0:24 Phone searching for Wifi.
0:25 Phone searching for Wifi.
0:27 Phone searching for Wifi.
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