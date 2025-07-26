Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein Has Evidence Hillary Clinton Killed 'Hundreds' of Political Adversaries

Welcome to the Clintons' week from hell. First, Bill and Hillary get slapped with a congressional subpoena over Bill's ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.



According to his friends, the subpoena has Bill sweating like a vegan at a Texas BBQ.



But then, the Clintons' week got even worse.



From behind bars, Ghislaine Maxwell broke her silence. She says she knows the Epstein client list by heart and she's ready for her DOJ interview on August 11. She's also read and willing to testify before Congress.



Her bombshell? Bill Clinton wasn't just Epstein's best friend, he was a sitting U.S. president under blackmail. And not just over girls. According to Maxwell, the kompromat handed to Israeli intelligence went way beyond massages.



We're talking dead bodies. Hundreds of them.









Tags: Ghislaine Maxwell, Clintons, Hillary Clinton, Epstein, Killed, Political Adversaries, Bill Clinton, congressional subpoena, congressional, subpoena, Epstein client list, client list, DOJ, August 11, Congress, testify, bombshell, US president, blackmail, kompromat, Israeli intelligence, massages, dead bodies



