Challenge to Mike Adams: You are wrong about climate change

On 15th August, Mike Adams quoted two scientists who say that higher levels of atmospheric CO2 will end famine, hunger, and poverty. WHAT NONSENSE. Who is paying them to make statements like this? Mike also misrepresents facts. Two scientists stated that global warming is “benign.” Mike then states that this means “No real effect” Go back to school Mike and learn what “benign” means. It means “real” but not harmful. But that qualification “harmless” is only a matter of misinformed opinion. Mike, please contact me for an open debate on this topic. mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)
