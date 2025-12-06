Episode #110 - Trust the Signal: Jessica Willis on Unlocking the Intuitive Mind for Next-Level Leadership

In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Jessica Willis, founder of Intuition Mindset®, to explore the frontier of intuitive intelligence, emotional-cognitive integration, and next-level leadership.





This conversation breaks down how intuition works, how to access it, and why it's becoming the #1 differentiator for visionary leaders, high performers, and anyone who wants to unlock their inner authority.





In This Episode You’ll Learn:





🔹 How the brain, emotions, and subtle awareness work together to create intuitive intelligence

🔹 Why intuition will define the leaders of tomorrow and how to strengthen it today

🔹 The real differences between male and female intuition, access, suppression & awakening

🔹 Practical tools: rituals, nervous-system regulation, intuitive decision-making frameworks

🔹 How to dissolve self-doubt, bypass cultural programming, and trust the signal inside you





If you're ready to move beyond external advice, reclaim your intuitive gifts, and lead from a place that’s authentic, grounded, and expansive, this episode is for you.





