Episode #110 - Trust the Signal: Jessica Willis on Unlocking the Intuitive Mind for Next-Level Leadership
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
12 views • 1 day ago

In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Jessica Willis, founder of Intuition Mindset®, to explore the frontier of intuitive intelligence, emotional-cognitive integration, and next-level leadership.


This conversation breaks down how intuition works, how to access it, and why it's becoming the #1 differentiator for visionary leaders, high performers, and anyone who wants to unlock their inner authority.


In This Episode You’ll Learn:


🔹 How the brain, emotions, and subtle awareness work together to create intuitive intelligence

🔹 Why intuition will define the leaders of tomorrow and how to strengthen it today

🔹 The real differences between male and female intuition, access, suppression & awakening

🔹 Practical tools: rituals, nervous-system regulation, intuitive decision-making frameworks

🔹 How to dissolve self-doubt, bypass cultural programming, and trust the signal inside you


If you're ready to move beyond external advice, reclaim your intuitive gifts, and lead from a place that’s authentic, grounded, and expansive, this episode is for you.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Jessica via any of the links below:


Website - https://intuitionmindset.com/

Intuition Mindset Community - www.intuitionmindset.me

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/intuitionmindset/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@intuitionmindset

Substack - https://intuitionmindset.substack.com/

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 SUBSCRIBE for more high-impact conversations on intuition, conscious masculinity, spiritual growth, and embodied leadership. 🌎


🚩 SHARE this with someone who’s ready to lead differently.

Keywords
higherconsciousnessemotionalintelligenceinnerguidanceconsciousman7intuitivemindintuitiveleadershipjessicawillisintuitionmindsetleadershipdevelopmenttrustthesignalmasculineandfeminineenergyembodiedleadershipmindbodywisdomnextlevelleaderspersonalgrowthjourney
