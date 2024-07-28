New Russian kamikaze drone "Gerber" was presented.

It already gained combat experience during attacks on Kiev.

Gerber has 3 options:

It can be used as kamikaze drone, electronic reconaissance or a bait (false target). It can form and fly in swarms.

Adding:

☠️ Unknown individuals sent a letter containing black powder, which, according to preliminary analyses, contained the plague virus, addressed to the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. This was reported by the newspaper Le Figaro.

The envelope was discovered in Dijon. In addition to the powder, it contained a letter with insults.

As noted by the newspaper, experts are conducting an analysis of the powder.