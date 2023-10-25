Create New Account
Hezbollah Will Attack on American Soil if U.S. Enters Israel War: Retired Colonel
The New American
Last week, Iranian-backed groups launched drone and rocket attacks against bases that American soldiers use in Syria and Iraq, according to U.S. officials. Biden administration officials have said the United States is ready to respond if American personnel or armed forces become the target of any such attacks. Meanwhile, retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor warned that if the United States continues to get involved, Islamic terrorists will likely attack on American soil.  

Also, Minneapolis-based award-winning journalist Liz Collin joins us to discuss the latest in the politically motivated imprisonment of Derek Chauvin; Oregon government schools are pitching proficiency tests in what seems to be another race-motivated move; and carbon-capture pipeline opponents just got a huge boost after a major pipeline company announced it was quitting due to “unpredictable regulations.” The CEO of The John Birch Society joins us to discuss how JBS involvement played a major role in stopping one carbon-capture pipeline, and it can do the same to stop them all.   

