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5 LIES About HELL That You’ve Probably Been Taught!
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36 views • November 23, 2021
Description from Hope Through Prophecy '
The character of God is under attack! These 5 lies about Hell have caused many to reject God and lose eternal life. Make sure you are not deceived! This video will debunk several false teachings about hell that have deceived the majority of Christians, and tarnished the Character of God. We will cover key questions about Hell - Will the wicked burn in hell forever? Is hell burning right now? Where is hell located? What does God think about hell? Is the devil in charge of hell? We will also address several Bible verses that are often misunderstood – such as the rich man and Lazarus and many more. Make sure you watch to the end, as this powerful video on hell will help you to understand God’s character and be better prepared for these last days!
The character of God is under attack! These 5 lies about Hell have caused many to reject God and lose eternal life. Make sure you are not deceived! This video will debunk several false teachings about hell that have deceived the majority of Christians, and tarnished the Character of God. We will cover key questions about Hell - Will the wicked burn in hell forever? Is hell burning right now? Where is hell located? What does God think about hell? Is the devil in charge of hell? We will also address several Bible verses that are often misunderstood – such as the rich man and Lazarus and many more. Make sure you watch to the end, as this powerful video on hell will help you to understand God’s character and be better prepared for these last days!
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